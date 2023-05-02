Georgia fugitive shot 8 times by store clerk 'still alive' and facing criminal charges

A man, who fled from Flagler County deputies after robbing a gas station in Palm Coast early on Friday and was later shot approximately eight times at a convenience store in Kingsland, Georgia is "still alive" police said, and facing charges.

Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan, 32, of Douglas, Georgia, was charged with armed robbery by Flagler County deputies for robbing a convenience store in Palm Coast before fleeing to Georgia, stealing a car, ramming it into another convenience store, and getting shot.

“As far as we know at this time, Jordan is still alive,” said Flagler County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ava Hanner. No further details on his condition were available.

'Don’t make me pull it out'

Flagler sheriff’s deputies said that at 3:11 a.m. on Friday, Jordan, armed, robbed the Circle K at 6125 East State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

Jordan demanded all the money from the cash register and when the clerk asked him if he was joking, Jordan said “Don’t make me pull it out,” pointing to his waistband. The clerk gave him $90, investigators said.

In addition to the money, Jordan stole two bottles of Gatorade, a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos, 15 Black & Mild cigars, and two packs of Swisher Sweets cigars, according to his arrest report.

As he was leaving, Jordan ordered the clerk to activate a gas pump and stole $44 in premium gas to fill up his 2012 Ford Focus, investigators said.

Jordan fled but deputies quickly spotted him at State Road 100 and Old Kings Road where he made a U-turn and headed toward Interstate 95. Jordan then got on I-95 fleeing north, deputies said.

Shoots at deputies, hits civilian's car

As he escaped Flagler County, deputies from St. Johns and Jacksonville sheriff's offices joined the pursuit.

During the pursuit, it appeared Jordan fired at the deputies but hit a motorist's vehicle instead, authorities said.

"The civilian described that she was in the middle lane on I-95 between the suspect vehicle and a law enforcement vehicle and that after the suspect side-swiped her vehicle, she heard a loud bang. A bullet hole was subsequently located on the driver’s side of her vehicle,” Jordan’s arrest report noted.

Jordan refused to stop and continued to flee entering Nassau County where deputies opted not to pursue him, his arrest report states.

A Florida Highway Patrol Agriculture Trooper then reported that Jordan crossed the state line into Georgia.

By 4 a.m., Jordan was in Kingsland, Georgia, where the Kingsland Police Department set up stop sticks at the state line. Police lost sight of Jordan after deploying the stop sticks but later discovered he had crashed into a ditch, authorities said.

Steals a car

At 4:20 a.m. Jordan stole a car at the Friendly Express convenience store at 1310 Boone Street in Kingsland, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that is assisting the Kingsland Police Department.

Jordan drove off but for some reason returned, ramming the vehicle into the store’s entrance. He went inside the store and found the store clerk and a customer hiding in a back room, bureau investigators said.

Jordan pointed his gun at the customer and the clerk, but the clerk who had armed himself, shot Jordan. He was taken to a hospital, Georgia investigators said. Georgia investigators said criminal charges are pending against Jordan.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan had four arrest warrants in Coffee County for armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Georgia man faces criminal charges after getting shot