Georgia fugitive wanted for child exploitation charges is apprehended in Bristol

A Georgia man wanted for child exploitation charges was arrested in Bristol on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anthony Santiago of Douglasville, Georgia was apprehended by officers from the U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Connecticut State Police, Hartford Police Department and Bristol Police Department at a residence on Divinity Street in Bristol on Monday.

Santiago was wanted by the Douglas County District Attorney’s office out of Georgia since Aug. 15 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody.

The enticement charge is classified as “when they solicit, entice or take any child under the age of 16 years to any place whatsoever for the purpose of child molestation or indecent acts,” according to Georgia state law.

Authorities also recovered four handguns and ammunition from Santiago at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was transported to the Connecticut State Police’s Troop H barracks and charged as a fugitive from justice and is pending extradition to Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.