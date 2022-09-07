Georgia gang member sentenced to over a decade in prison for meth trafficking

A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill,was sentenced to 144 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

An investigation was launched into Curtis and his co-defendant, Robert Lewis Coney Jr, 50, of North Augusta, South Carolina. They were recognized as methamphetamine traffickers, the release stated.

Last year, on May 19, the duo was arrested during a drug deal in a motel parking lot in Grovetown.

A search warrant was executed in their car and hotel rooms in Grovetown and in Trenton, South Carolina. Officers seized substantial amounts of high-grade methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Officials say Curtis is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang. He was on felony probation on state drug charges during the time of his arrest. Authorities identified Curtis as Coney’s source to supply the illegal drugs.

“Residents in Augusta and elsewhere can sleep better tonight knowing that this violent meth distributor can no longer peddle insidious drugs on the streets,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Field Division.

Curtis was fined $1,500 and must serve five years of supervised released after his prison sentence. Coney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life. He awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

