Georgia gas prices down slightly from last week, up from last month

Georgia’s gasoline average prices have decreased at the pump in the last week.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

According to AAA, that’s down 7 cents from a week ago, 12 cents more than a month ago, and 17 cents more than this time last year.

“AAA is forecasting that 3.3 million Georgians will drive to their holiday destinations this year, and we anticipate gas prices will continue a downward trend,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. “With pump prices falling slowly each day, it is likely that the national average will slide below $3 per gallon by the end of the year.”

Currently, the average cost to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline is $44.40.

That’s $2.55 more to fill up compared to one year ago.

A tank of gas was expected to cost more in December compared to last month because Gov. Kemp’s Executive Order suspending the collection of motor fuel excise tax was suspended between Oct. 12 and Nov. 29.

AAA says the most expensive city for gas prices is Savannah, with an average price of $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The least expensive area is Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties in Northwest Georgia with an average price of $2.79 per gallon of unleaded fuel.

