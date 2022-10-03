Georgia’s gas tax suspension suspended for fifth time

Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state’s gas tax for the fifth time this year.

The new extension will last until Nov. 11. The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

The governor’s office originally suspended the gas tax on March 18 and extended it on May 26, July 1 and August 3.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” Kemp said “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high.”

Kemp has previously placed the blame for high gas prices, inflation and issues with the supply chain on Democrats in Washington.

Kemp’s Democratic opponent in the November gubernatorial election, Stacey Abrams, has said that the governor needs to suspend the gas tax for the rest of the year instead of on a month-by-month basis.

“The very least the governor can do is give Georgia families the reassurance of knowing that the state gas tax will not be in effect for the rest of 2022,” Abrams said.

Since the initial suspension in March, the state has lost out on $800 million in taxes.

As of Monday, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Georgia was $3.17, more than 70 cents lower than the national average of $3.79, according to AAA.

