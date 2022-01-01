Georgia gets back on track, beats Michigan to advance to national title game
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken puts into perspective Georgia's win over Michigan and what it means for the program and Kirby Smart.
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken puts into perspective Georgia's win over Michigan and what it means for the program and Kirby Smart.
On Friday, Panthers HC Matt Rhule didn't have much to say about a not-so-flattering report that paints a picture of a crumbling regime.
The Wisconsin Badgers finished their season strong last night, as they defeated Arizona State 20-13 thanks to a big day from Braelon Allen
As the Vikings move toward the conclusion of Kirk Cousins‘s fourth year with the team, they have a problem. The quarterback who has delivered one playoff appearance during his time in Minnesota, and whose untimely COVID positive has delivered the de facto final nail on the prospects of another one, has one year left on [more]
This would be a perfect match
A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan quickly became a meme after the Alabama football team's defense held UC to a field goal during the CFP semifinal.
There's still a chance.
Jordan Poole explained why Klay Thompson is universally loved as a player in the NBA.
Jordan Poole understands why he wasn't one of Steph Curry's teammates to receive a Rolex after the Warriors star broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
MSU transfer Michael Dowell is heading to Pitt
Great Eight: The No. 1 boxer in each of the original eight divisions.
The Razorbacks can bring some luster back to the SEC with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
Josh Heupel discusses the controversial no touchdown call in overtime against Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Instead of immediately accepting Christian Wood’s offer of complimentary courtside tickets, the Charlotte fan he accidentally hit with an errant pass is seeking a direct apology for his emoji use.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vowed to ensconce himself in plexiglass, in order to avoid testing positive for COVID-19. It didn’t work. Now that the Minnesota unvaccinated quarterback has tested positive, the question becomes whether an unvaccinated backup will end up being deemed a close contact. For unvaccinated players, any close contact with an infected person [more]
Donald Cerrone's tough times continued against Joe Solecki in their submission-only bout at FURY Pro Grappling 3.
With an easy win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama predictably advances to another championship game.
Peach Bowl: Post game quotes following Michigan State football's win over Pitt
The Packers activated five players from the reserve list, including S Henry Black and CB Kevin King.
The Cavaliers reportedly have landed veteran point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Lakers.
Well, well, well how the turn tables.