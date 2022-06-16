Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker admits to having more secret kids, now saying he has 4 children

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has now admitted to having three secret children.

Walker previously only said he had one child, but he disclosing having a 10-year-old son on Tuesday.

A day later, Walker acknowledged having two more children with other women.

Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former NFL running back, confirmed the existence of two more secret children late Wednesday night.

Earlier in the week, The Daily Beast first reported that Walker — who had previously said he was the father of an only-child — had a 10-year-old son he fathered out of wedlock. Then Walker acknowledged he had another 13-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter with two other women, the Beast reported Thursday morning.

According to Arkansas court documents, Walker accrued $4,919 in missed child support payments for one of the women, ranging from October 2006 to June 2017.

Walker has publicly derided fathers who do not raise their children and on the campaign trail he has presented himself as a caring dad. In a 2020 interview with Youtube hosts Diamond and Silk, Herschel said that when a man has "a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don't leave the child."

Walker will face off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, marking one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 midterms. In January 2021, Warnock and fellow freshman Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoff races to flip the Senate majority from Republican to Democratic control in a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.

Before Walker won his GOP primary race in may, his campaign was beset with other scandals.

As Insider reported in May, he failed to report millions in earnings on a federal campaign financial disclosure form.

He also faced allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife and the father of his previously only publicly known child, and later said he held himself "accountable" for the violent behavior.

