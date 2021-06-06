Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp booed and Raffensperger censured at state GOP convention

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was booed at the Georgia GOP convention, where a resolution was passed to censure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for ignoring former President Trump's pressure to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Why it matters: The action shows the grip Trump has on the Republican Party in the state.

It reflects a similar pattern nationally, with several U.S. lawmakers who voted to impeach the former president for the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection censured by state GOPs.

Details: Raffensperger was censured for a "dereliction of his constitutional duty" over the presidential election, according to the resolution obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The big picture: Trump has continued to attack Republicans who did not back his false claims about the presidential election. These include Kemp and Raffensperger, who are both up for re-election in 2022.

In March, Trump endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) in his attempt to unseat Raffensperger.

