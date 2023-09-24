Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has long been one of Trump's biggest political targets, says he'll back the ex-president should he win the GOP nomination

Gov. Brian Kemp. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he'll back Trump should the ex-president win the GOP nomination.

Trump's hand-picked candidate was unable to unseat Kemp in last year's GOP gubernatorial primary.

Kemp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Trump "would still be a lot better than Biden."

Former President Donald Trump last year recruited ex-Sen. David Perdue to oust Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp from office after he refused to help the then-commander-in-chief overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory in the state.

Perdue eventually lost the GOP gubernatorial primary in a landslide.

And Kemp has repeatedly chided Trump over his continued claims about 2020, arguing that the party cannot win in 2024 if they continue to hark back on the past.

But in an interview, the two-term Republican governor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that he would still back Trump as the Republican nominee should the former president win the party's 2024 nomination.

"Despite all of that, despite all of his other trials and tribulations, he would still be a lot better than Biden," Kemp said of Trump. "And the people serving in the administration would be a lot better than than Joe Biden."

"And it has nothing to do with being a coward. It has everything to do with winning and reversing the ridiculous, obscene positions of Joe Biden and this administration that literally, in a lot of ways, are destroying our country," he continued.

Last month, Kemp alluded to his support for the eventual GOP nominee, writing on X that "2024 is too important for political games."

It is unclear how heavily Kemp will campaign for Trump given their tumultuous history, but with Republicans energized in their drive to retake the White House, the former president will undoubtedly be a frequent presence in Georgia.

