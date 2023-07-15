Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp names new GBI director

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named its new director, Channel 2′s Mark Winne has learned.

In June, Michael Register, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, announced his resignation, with plans to return to Cobb County as the Public Safety Director.

Gov. Brian Kemp named Register’s successor on Saturday.

A Saturday evening vote by the Board of Public Safety confirmed the appointment of Chris Hosey to the role.

Currently, Hosey serves as the Assistant Director of the GBI, overseeing the Investigative Division.

Hosey started his work in law enforcement in 1987 as a Narcotics Agent with the Local Violators Squad, then worked throughout the state in various positions throughout his career.

In 2001, Hosey was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force and helped create the GBI’s first state and local regional drug enforcement office.

He was promoted to Inspector, overseeing drug operations, various general investigative offices, and the GBI’s training unit in 2012. Then-GBI director Vic Reynolds appointed Hosey to Deputy Director of Investigations in 2020.

The governor and First Lady Marty Kemp said they appreciated now-former GBI Director Register for his service to the state while praising Hosey for a career dedicated to protecting Georgians.

“With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role. I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement.

The Georgia Board of Public Safety voted around 5 p.m. Saturday to confirm Chris Hosey as the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation effective August 1, Kemp’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

