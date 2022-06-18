Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praises work of state Crime Suppression Unit

Jun. 18—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp provided updated figures regarding the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit's success since it was first established in April of 2021:

—27,821 vehicle stops

—655 DUI's

—510 reckless driving incidents

—18,888 citations

—682 pursuits

—526 wanted persons apprehended

—148 stolen guns recovered

—259 recovered guns

—243 drug arrests

—1,493 impounded vehicles

—375 stolen vehicles recovered, amounting to $8,108,600

—27 murder suspects apprehended

—48 out of state arrests

Responding to a rise in violent crime and criminal street racing activity, Kemp directed the Georgia Department of Public Safety to put together a Crime Suppression Unit with local and state law enforcement officials. The detail is coordinated by the Georgia Department of Public Safety and now includes the Georgia State Patrol, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Community Supervision, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The detail conducted its first wave on April 9, 2021.

The Crime Suppression Unit also has conducted operations in other cities — like Columbus and Macon. The Department of Public Safety has more information on those operations.

Kemp has pledged his support of the Crime Suppression Unit as long as it is needed to protect Georgians, and he and First Lady Marty Kemp praised the following public safety teams for carrying out this critically important work:

—Department of Public Safety

—Georgia Bureau of Investigation

—Department of Natural Resources

—Department of Community Supervision

—Atlanta Police Department

—Fulton County Sheriff's Office.