Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams square off in second and final debate: live updates

Georgia gubernatorial candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are set to go head-to-head in their second and final debate Sunday – their last chance to sway undecided voters as the candidates battle to be Georgia's governor once again.

The candidates' second debate takes place nearly two weeks after early voting in the state began, with over a million Georgia voters already casting their ballots.

Kemp and Abrams shared the stage with Libertarian Shane Hazel, who is also vying for governor, during the match-up's first debate, which was part of the Atlanta Press Club's Loundermilk Young debate series.

A wide range of issues, including the economy, cost of living and abortion and voting rights, will likely to be among the topics featured in the debate as they're among the top issues concerning voters heading into the midterm election.

First debate takeaways: Kemp, Abrams renew their rivalry and push divergent visions in Georgia governor's debate

How to watch

The debate is hosted by WSB-TV and will be streamed on WSB Now. The debate will also be streamed on the network’s Channel 2, available for local viewers to watch.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, left, speaks as her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp looks on during a debate in Atlanta.

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams rose to the national spotlight following her 2018 run for the governorship of Georgia.

Since then, she's been known for her work with get-out-the-vote organizations. She has been credited with registering 800,000 new Georgia voters ahead of the last presidential election.

Abrams works with FairFight Action, a political action committee that focuses on voting rights. The committee raised nearly $90 million in 2020.

If elected, Abrams will serve as the nation's first Black woman governor.

Who is Brian Kemp?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is vying for his second term in office. He defeated Trump-backed candidate David Perdue, a former U.S. Senator, in the primaries.

During his time as governor, Kemp signed legislation for a federal waiver to bypass the Affordable Care Act website, proposed a limited Medicaid expansion, attracted several major manufacturing facilities to Georgia, signed several bills that he says will support small businesses, delivered on a pay increase for teachers and signed a law preventing the teaching of so-called "divisive concepts" in schools.

The Republican governor has received backlash from former President Trump by refusing to help him overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

