Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Sued to Block Atlanta's Face Mask Ordinance. Here's What to Know

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging restrictions implemented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, including her ordinance mandating residents wear masks, to help stem the spread of COVID-19. It is the latest step in a growing clash between the governor and local municipalities over who has authority over how the state handles the ongoing pandemic.

The lawsuit — filed by Kemp against both Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council — challenges Bottoms’ ability to instruct the city’s population to wear face masks. Given the unique situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts expressed differing views on whether or not the suit is likely to succeed.

The day before, on Wednesday, Kemp passed an executive order banning municipalities from issuing ordinances requiring people wear masks. The suit argues that local state municipalities do not have the legal authority to issue orders that are more or less restrictive than those issued by the governor.

“As the Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms does not have the legal authority to modify, change or ignore Governor Kemp’s executive orders,” the suit states. It also challenges Bottoms’ July 10 decision to roll Atlanta back from “Phase 2” of reopening to “Phase 1,” asking residents to stay home except for essential trips and requiring restaurants and businesses only serve to-go and curbside meals.

Several other cities in Georgia have issued mask ordinances similar to Bottoms’, including Savannah and Athens, but Kemp’s suit only addresses Atlanta. Similar tension between state and local governments has arisen elsewhere in the U.S., such as in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio have publicly sparred over reopening measures.

On July 10, Bottoms said in a statement that she rolled back reopening measures “[b]ased upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, adding that “Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences.”

Georgia was one of the first states to reopen parts of its economy at the end of April and it has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, Georgia was included in a list of “red zone” states compiled by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, meaning Georgia has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people last week, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. On Friday, Georgia reported 3,908 new cases of the virus and 28 confirmed deaths, according to the state’s department of health. As of Friday afternoon ET, Georgia had at least 135,192 confirmed cases in total, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

Since April 3, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended people wear face coverings in public to help stem the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the CDC also said in a press release that the latest science “affirms cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease.”

Kemp has said he supports people wearing face masks and has encouraged Georgians to do so. On Thursday, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted, “The State of Georgia continues to urge citizens to wear masks. This lawsuit is about the rule of law.” Kemp also tweeted on Thursday his suit is “on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times.”

The State of Georgia continues to urge citizens to wear masks. This lawsuit is about the rule of law. https://t.co/yRSQZYDtgo — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) July 16, 2020

This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. (1/4) https://t.co/vxiOmteHaH — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 16, 2020

For her part, Bottoms tweeted on Thursday in response to the suit, “3,104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by @GovKemp for a mask mandate. A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing.” Bottoms tweeted on July 8 that it took her family eight days to receive their COVID-19 results.