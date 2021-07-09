Georgia gov. on reelection: Voters know the truth

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will launch his reelection campaign on Saturday, asking voters for four more years at the Peach State's helm. He says his record in office shows Georgians he's not the "racist voter suppressor" that Democrats cast him as. (July 9)

