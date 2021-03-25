Georgia governor signs law curbing voting access

Shawna Chen
·3 min read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping, GOP-sponsored overhaul to the state's election law on Thursday.

Why it matters: It is the first battleground state to pass such a law in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds already signed a bill into law scaling back early voting in the state.

  • "Republican efforts to change voting laws in Georgia followed record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state," AP writes.

  • Joe Biden won the state by only slightly more than 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The new law includes measures that:

  • Cut the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and impose new identification requirements.

  • Make it easier for state officials to take over local elections boards.

  • Limit the use of ballot drop boxes.

  • Allow challenges to voting eligibility.

  • Criminalize any attempt to approach voters in line, even if only to give them food or water.

  • "[R]eplace the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed [former President] Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results," AP writes.

What they're saying: "Few are more important than the law I signed moments ago," which ensures Georgia’s elections are "secure, accessible and fair," Kemp said at a press conference on Thursday.

  • "It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor Thursday, per CNN.

  • Some lawmakers argue restrictions will boost election integrity, despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Meanwhile, critics say these measures are intended to target heavily Democratic jurisdictions and will hurt Black and Latino voters the most, Washington Post reports.

  • President Biden called the GOP effort "sick" and "un-American" at his press conference on Thursday.

  • Former President Jimmy Carter, who previously served as a state senator in Georgia and then governor, also voiced opposition early on.

Of note: During the signing ceremony, Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was handcuffed and "forcefully removed" after knocking on the governor's office door, Atlanta-based WXIA-TV reports.

The big picture: Republican lawmakers have proposed at least 253 laws to restrict voting access in 43 states across the country, according to data compiled as of Feb. 19 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. More proposals have reached the floor since, CNN writes.

  • The Georgia bill passed the state House in a 100-75 vote, and then was agreed to by Senate Republicans, with 34-20 in favor on Thursday afternoon.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

    Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

  • Georgia's Republican-led legislature passes sweeping voting restrictions

    Measure signed into law by Governor Brian KempMove follows record turnout in November election and Senate runoffs Barry Fleming, left, chairman of a special committee on election integrity, speaks with his fellow Republican representative Mark Newton at the Georgia capitol in Atlanta on Thursday. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP Georgia lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to legislation to impose sweeping new restrictions on voting access in the state that make it harder to vote by mail and give the state legislature more power over elections. The measure was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, on Thursday evening. “Significant reforms to our state elections were needed. There’s no doubt there were many alarming issues with how the election was handled, and those problems, understandably, led to a crisis of confidence,” Kemp said during prepared remarks shortly after signing the bill. Pictures showed him signing the bill watched by six white men, despite criticism that the legislation adds up to voter suppression targeting Black communities whose ballots helped Democrats win the state and its two US Senate seats in the 2020 election. I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021 It requires voters to submit ID information with both an absentee ballot request and the ballot itself. It limits the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, allows for unlimited challenges to a voter’s qualifications, cuts the runoff election period from nine to four weeks, and significantly shortens the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The legislation also empowers the state legislature, currently dominated by Republicans, to appoint a majority of members on the five-person state election board. That provision would strip Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who stood up to Trump after the election, from his current role as chairman of the board. The bill creates a mechanism for the board to strip local election boards of their power. Gloria Butler, a Democratic state senator, said the bill would make it harder to vote, especially for poor and disabled people. “We are witnessing a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights unlike anything we’ve seen since the Jim Crow era,” she said just before the bill passed. “This bill is absolutely about opportunities, but it isn’t about opportunities to vote. It is about the opportunity to keep control and keep power at any cost,” Jen Jordan, a Democratic state senator, said on Thursday. Park Cannon, a Democratic state representative, was arrested on Thursday after knocking on the door of the governor’s office during protests against the legislation’s signing. Video captured by a bystander shows Cannon, who is Black, handcuffed with her arms behind her back and being forcibly removed from the state Capitol by two officers, one on each arm. She says, “Where are you taking me?” and, “Stop” as she is taken from the building. “Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021 Protesters outside the state Capitol called the bill “Jim Crow 2.0”, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. The legislation comes after Georgia saw record turnout in the November election and January US Senate runoffs, including surges among Black and other minority voters. It has become the center of national attention because many see it as a crystallization of a national push by Republicans to make it harder to vote. Alluding to a measure in the Georgia bill that bans providing food or water to people standing in line to vote, Joe Biden called that national effort “sick” during a Thursday press conference. “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,” he said. Facing opposition from top Republicans in the state, Republicans dropped a push to require voters to give an excuse to vote by mail. And amid national outcry, they backed away in recent weeks from proposals to prohibit early voting on Sundays, a day that Black voters have traditionally used in disproportionate numbers to cast ballots. The measure that passed on Thursday actually expands weekend early voting in the state, requiring an additional Saturday and authorizing counties to offer it on two Sundays if they choose. Republicans seized on that provision in the bill on Thursday to claim that they were actually expanding voter access in Georgia. “The bill greatly expands the accessibility of voters in Georgia and greatly improves the process of administration of elections while at the same time providing more accountability to provide that the vote is properly preserved,” Barry Fleming, a GOP state representative who spearheaded the legislation, said on Thursday. They offered little substantive justification for why the measure was necessary after an election in which there was record turnout, and in which multiple recounts found no evidence of fraud. Instead, they said the bill was necessary to preserve voter confidence. The nearly 100-page measure was only formally unveiled last week, when it was abruptly inserted into another two-page bill. While the legislation includes several of the measures lawmakers debated, it included some new ideas that had not been fully debated. Democrats and voting activists have accused Republicans of trying to ram through a bill without fully vetting it. Democrats and voting rights groups are expected to file lawsuits challenging the measure. The Associated Press contributed reporting

  • Kemp signs sweeping elections bill passed by Georgia legislature. Here's what's in it.

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a nearly 100-page omnibus bill Thursday that will make sweeping changes to election law, impacting voters, local election administrators and the board overseeing elections. With just days left before the legislative session ends, Republican lawmakers in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly passed the bill, SB 202, on a party-line vote in the House first and then the Senate. Marc Elias, the attorney leading the charge on behalf of Democrats to expand options during the pandemic, had already promised "an immediate lawsuit" if Kemp signed the bill into law.

  • Georgia governor signs new state elections law

    State elections official Gabriel Sterling says the new law is about better election administration, not voter suppression.

  • Fox News' Meltdowns Over Joe Biden Lampooned In 'Scandals' Video

    The conservative network's coverage of the president got the treatment from "Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic.

  • Georgia signs new law overhauling state election rules

    Georgia lawmaker Nikema Williams says the new voting law will have a disproportionate impact on several communities.

  • Biden holds 1st formal news conference, faces questions on agenda, migrant surge

    President Joe Biden held the first formal news conference of his presidency Thursday -- much later than his last 15 predecessors and one that looked sharply different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While previous news conferences saw rooms packed with the White House press corps, Biden's had only 30 reporters socially distanced in the White House East Room. After Biden touted the benefits of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan and advances in helping the economy recover, he faced immediate questions about the growing challenges that have taken focus away from his effort to sell his legislative victory, including the migrant surge at the southern border, and the broad Republican opposition to his political agenda on immigration reform, gun control and voting rights.

  • Georgia state representative arrest was 'completely inappropriate'

    Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan (D) responds to her colleague state Rep. Park Cannon (D) being arrested for knocking on the door of Gov. Brian Kemp as he signed a restrictive voting rights law.

  • Georgia governor signs sweeping election regulations into law. There are even restrictions on snacks.

    Georgia is one of the first states to have passed major voting restrictions after last year's election, and Republican legislators around the country are advancing similar measures.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab

    The former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West. "I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • What we know about 'DisneylandForward': Disney starting plans with city for possible new development

    Disneyland is beginning planning efforts with the city to add or renovate retail options, parking and the theme park within the park's bounds.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Nine-year-old girl drowns while attempting to cross Rio Grande from Mexico into US

    Federal agents attempted to save the child, but she was pronounced dead

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.