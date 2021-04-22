Georgia governor won't wade into debate on Okefenokee mining

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RUSS BYNUM
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday he's not wading into the debate over whether a mining company should be allowed to dig for minerals near the edge of the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp.

For the past two years, Twin Pines Minerals, an Alabama-based company, has been seeking permits to mine for titanium dioxide less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the swamp that's home of the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

The promise of new jobs has won supporters on the refuge's doorstep in Charlton County, home to about 13,000 near the Georgia-Florida line. But conservationists worry mining could cause irreparable harm to a fragile ecosystem that serves as a habitat for alligators, bald eagles and other protected species.

After meeting Thursday morning with local leaders and business owners in the county seat of Folkston, Kemp declined to take sides on the proposed mine. Permits are still pending before Georgia's Environmental Protection Division.

“I’m going to let the process play out," Kemp told reporters. "I know you want me to say more, but that’s really about all I have on that.”

A rollback of federal environmental rules under President Donald Trump left the state agency with an outsized role in whether the mine moves forward.

Initially, Twin Pines had also sought a federal permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. But that agency said in October that it no longer has jurisdiction over wetlands that would be drained or otherwise affected by the project. That's because the Trump administration limited the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.

Twin Pines still has five applications pending with Georgia's environmental agency, including three that deal with regulation of state waters. Agency Director Richard Dunn in January promised a substantive review of the project with a chance for the public to comment before a decision is made. He did not say how long that could take.

Though he generally casts himself as a pro-business Republican who favors cutting regulations, Kemp in 2019 came out in opposition of oil drilling off Georgia coast citing “military concerns, tourism concerns.” He supported drilling elsewhere off the U.S. coast.

Kemp said he doesn't see parallels between his concerns about drilling off Georgia and the proposed mine near the Okefenokee.

“There’s a lot of differences in those two things,” the governor said. "You’re talking about a specific project that’s under review versus an idea that never went anywhere.”

Nobody in the crowd of about 50 people who showed up for Kemp's roundtable with the local chamber of commerce asked him about the mining proposal.

Michael Lusk, who manages the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, told Kemp the refuge attracts about 600,000 tourists per year and invited the governor to pay a visit. He didn't mention the mining plan.

Twin Pines President Steve Ingle, who has long insisted his mine would have a negligible impact on the swamp, sat quietly in a back corner.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair

    The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

  • American Honey Still Contains Nuclear Fallout From the 1950s

    Here's the surprising reason it lingers.

  • Patients With Long COVID Face Lingering Worrisome Health Risks, Study Finds

    The health effects of COVID-19 not only can stretch for months but appear to increase the risk of death and chronic medical conditions, even in people who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, a large new study finds. In the study, published Thursday in the journal Nature, researchers looked at medical records of more than 73,000 people across the United States whose coronavirus infections did not require hospitalization. Between one and six months after becoming infected, those patients had a significantly greater risk of death — 60% higher — than people who had not been infected with the virus. The research, based on records of patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs health system, also found that nonhospitalized COVID survivors had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months than people who had not contracted the coronavirus. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The COVID survivors experienced a vast array of long-term medical problems that they had never had before — not just lung issues from the respiratory effects of the virus, but symptoms that could affect virtually any organ system or part of the body, from neurological to cardiovascular to gastrointestinal. They were also at greater risk of mental health problems, including anxiety and sleep disorders. “We found it all,” said an author of the study, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale,” he added. “It’s still jarring, honestly.” What’s more, some of the patients’ post-COVID medical issues — like diabetes, kidney disease and some heart problems — could become chronic conditions that would require treatment for the rest of their lives. “People have continued respiratory disease, continued headache, this, that and the next thing,” said Dr. Laurie Jacobs, chairwoman of internal medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center, who was not involved in the study. “It’s not gone away. And we don’t yet understand the underlying cause, and it’s become chronic in some cases, disabling in other cases. In some areas, people have gotten better, but it’s very variable.” The study is believed to be the largest yet to evaluate such a comprehensive array of health conditions. The nonhospitalized COVID survivors in the study tested positive for the virus from March 1, 2020, through November. Most of the nearly 32 million people who have contracted the coronavirus in the United States have not needed hospitalization, so in some ways the study may be applicable to a wide swath of the population. But the Veterans Health System patients in the study may not be representative in other ways, including that 88% of them were male and their median age was 61. Nearly 25% were Black, 70% were white and nearly 5% were other races. Researchers compared their risk of death and other characteristics with data from nearly 5 million patients in the Veterans system who did not have COVID-19 and were not hospitalized during that time. That group had a median age of 67, was 90% male and had a somewhat larger proportion of white patients and a somewhat smaller proportion of Black patients. Jacobs said her clinic was seeing the wide range of symptoms in the study. But she said the risk of death among the study’s patients was considerably higher than she would have expected. “I was really shocked by the number,” she said. Between one and six months after experiencing a relatively mild or moderate infection, 1,672 of the 73,345 patients — about 2.3% — died, the study reported. It did not indicate what caused the deaths or anything specific about those patients’ conditions. The researchers also could not say if people had underlying health conditions and whether their new symptoms were direct effects of their coronavirus infection, corollary effects of medications they were taking to treat some of the symptoms, stress from other pandemic-related problems or other influences. Experts said the study’s findings reflect a cascade of issues driven not just by the virus itself but by the medical system’s struggle to grapple with COVID-19 and its long-term effects. “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” said Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, who was not involved in the study. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.” In many cases, Mylonakis said, people experiencing new symptoms who were never acutely sick from the viral infection enter a confusing and balkanized medical world, where they seek help from primary care doctors and then are referred to various specialists who each try to figure out how to treat conditions that fall under their particular area of expertise. That helps explain why the study found that the COVID survivors had about 1 1/2 times more outpatient visits a month than patients in the general VA population. “We’re dealing with silos,” Mylonakis said. “Every time that we have a transfer, something is lost. The patient loses and that may make their other long COVID symptoms worse.” For example, “if I’m an endocrinologist, I’m going to look at the blood sugar, I’m not going to look at the 14 other systems,” he said. “But the problem with the blood sugar may be because this person has such weakness and fogginess that they cannot go to the supermarket and get healthy foods, so they’re going to order pizza.” Mylonakis said the unified nature of the Veterans system may actually make it better at coordinating care and sharing patient information among specialists, so for patients outside that system, the frustration and confusion may add considerable stress that aggravates their symptoms. Still, the complexity of long-term COVID is abundantly evident within the Veterans system, too. “I have patients that get out of bed for 10 minutes to prepare a salad and they can’t eat it because they’re totally exhausted, so tired by the time they put a small salad together,” said Al-Aly. The research showed that COVID survivors were also more likely to be taking a spectrum of medications for their newly emerged health problems, including opioids, which Al-Aly said was concerning because it might portend another wave of opioid addiction problems in the future. Al-Aly and his co-authors Yan Xie and Benjamin Bowe, both at Washington University in St. Louis, also analyzed records of 13,654 patients who had been hospitalized for their initial coronavirus infection. Unsurprisingly, they found that the sickest patients — those who needed intensive care — were at the greatest risk of long-term complications, followed by those who were hospitalized in regular wards, followed by patients who were never hospitalized. Nonetheless, virtually every category of symptom — from chest pain to shortness of breath to diabetes to muscle weakness — were experienced by at least some of the people who were never hospitalized. “I would interpret this as saying ‘It’s everywhere,’” Al-Aly said. “Even if you just stayed at home and then quote-unquote recovered in three or four days. And that’s very important because that segment really is the lion’s share of COVID patients. Most people, when they get COVID, they don’t get hospitalized.” For people who were hospitalized, their experiences involved significantly greater risk of long-term health complications than people hospitalized for seasonal flu, the study found. They were more likely to develop or have persistent symptoms in a wide array of categories beyond the respiratory manifestations of COVID: neurological, cognitive, psychological, cardiovascular, metabolic gastrointestinal, anemia and blood clotting problems as well as fatigue and malaise. Mylonakis and other experts noted that the understanding of the virus and the status of medical treatment are evolving quickly, and this progress is already translating into improvement for some patients. In addition, some people with long COVID have gotten better over time, either on their own or with the help of treatment. Still, Al-Aly said, “What we will grapple with for years to come, maybe even for decades, is the effect of the pandemic on the long-term health of Americans.” He added, “We got caught unprepared for COVID. Let’s not drop the ball on long COVID.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tiny mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo

    A tiny mouse deer was recently born at the Bristol Zoo in England – and despite its deceivingly long legs, it's about the height of a pencil. The animal is about 8 inches tall now, and will only weigh about 3 pounds once fully grown, the zoo said.

  • How to Make a Bramble, a Gin Drink Invented by a Pioneer of the Cocktail Renaissance

    Spring is the best time to enjoy bartender Dick Bradsell's blackberry-accented modern classic.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell

    Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

  • U.S. moves to withdraw Trump rule barring California vehicle emissions regulations

    The Biden administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump administration rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or set zero emission vehicle mandates. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was proposing to revoking the Trump rule issued in September 2019. If finalized, the Trump rule "would no longer be a potential barrier to states implementing tough greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle regulations," the agency said.

  • Fossil fuels play a role in Biden's climate fight: White House advisor

    Speaking to Yahoo Finance Gina McCarthy said the continued use of fossil fuels was necessary to ensure a smooth but gradual transition to clean energy, adding that carbon capture and sequestration technology would "no question" be a critical tool to offsetting emissions in the meantime.

  • The Latest: Turkey again tallies 50,000 daily virus cases

    Turkey’s health minister says the rate of the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country has slowed, despite the 16th consecutive day of more than 50,000 cases. Fahrettin Koca says Turkey will soon start administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to the vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac company and Pfizer. Daily infections and deaths skyrocketed after the country eased some COVID-19 restrictions in March, making Turkey among the worst-hit countries.

  • Broward superintendent and school district’s top lawyer to hear charges in court in May

    Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the school district’s general counsel, Barbara Myrick are scheduled to appear in court next month to formally hear the charges against them.

  • DOJ to probe if excessive force, 'unlawful policing' used in Minneapolis

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is launching a "pattern or practice" investigation into the Minneapolis police department. "Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional, unlawful policing," he said.

  • NC Senate leader: The Republican vision for North Carolina is clear

    The Republican philosophy for North Carolina is apparent to any mildly informed observer not predisposed to blind partisanship.

  • Dozens of inmates injected with too much COVID vaccine at Iowa prison, officials say

    Two staff members have been placed on administrative leave.

  • Democrats point to Georgia in building case for federal legislation to shore up voting rights

    Republican state lawmaker argues that the recently enacted Georgia voting law was necessary because constituents had lost faith in election integrity. Democrats counter that false election-fraud claims from Donald Trump and allies intentionally created that misapprehension.

  • 'It's just traumatic as a parent': A mother discusses raising Black sons amid headlines of police brutality

    Yoga and mediation teacher Rebeckah Price discusses why she had "the talk" with her son Jahbril about safety and threats from the police.

  • Species that can be highly destructive spotted on Georgia boat. Alert has been issued

    The creatures can cause millions in damage, officials said.

  • House prepares to vote on DC statehood bill, unlikely to pass: Pergram

    Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on House Democrats' attempt to pass a bill that would make Washington, D.C. the nation's 51st state

  • The DOJ said it caught a Capitol rioter by going undercover at his job

    FBI investigators first identified Stephen Randolph through facial-recognition software before sending undercover agents to his workplace.

  • Teacher investigated for staged photo of foot on Black student’s neck, Texas school says

    The school district called the photo of a foot on a Black student’s neck “highly upsetting.”

  • POLL: Should Chargers trade up for Oregon OT Penei Sewell?

    Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't afraid to move up to get his guy.