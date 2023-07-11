Georgia grand juries impaneled as Trump probe decision looms

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge on Tuesday seated two grand juries that will likely be tasked with deciding whether to bring election interference charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she plans to announce charging decisions stemming from an investigation into "possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election” during a Superior court term that began Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney seated two grand juries that will hear cases over the length of term, which ends Sept. 1. Each panel consists of 23 jurors and three alternates.

The judge informed the grand jury members that they need only to find probable cause to indict a person, and stressed that their decisions must be based on the law, not personal opinions.

Willis has been conducting a sprawling investigation since early 2021 into whether Trump and his allies interfered in the state's election process during the last presidential election.

She enlisted a special grand jury last year that was empowered to subpoena witnesses to assist in the probe that looked at whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.” That panel recommended indicting more than a dozen people, Emily Kohrs, the jury foreperson, said on NBC’s “Nightly News” in February. The names have not been made public.

“There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize,” Kohrs said at the time.

In the months since, a number of so-called fake electors — people who signed a certificate falsely declaring that Trump won Georgia in the 2020 election and that they were the state’s official electors — have struck immunity deals with Willis’ office, court filings show.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, and maintains Willis, a Democrat, is leading a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.

Willis has indicated that she could seek indictments in the case in the first half of August.

“I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14,” Willis wrote in a May letter to the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse.

One of the grand juries impaneled on Tuesday is scheduled to meet each Monday and Tuesday during the court's term, while the other is slated to convene on Thursdays and Fridays. Each will hear cases two days a week.

Unlike the special grand jury that Willis used last year, the grand jury will hear all sorts of cases, not just those related to the election investigation.

It takes 16 members to establish a quorum each day and 12 yes votes for an indictment. McBurney told the jurors they would be paid $25 a day for their service.

