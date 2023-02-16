Georgia grand jury recommends perjury charges for unnamed witnesses in Trump investigation

A Georgia grand jury that examined interference in the 2020 election found no evidence of fraud as repeatedly claimed by former President Donald Trump and recommended perjury charges for unnamed witnesses who are suspected of lying under oath, according to a heavily redacted portion of the panel's final report released Thursday.

Scant details were contained in a nine-page release ordered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, though the panel's rejection of election fraud offered a direct rebuke to the former president and represented one of the few notable nuggets contained in the much-anticipated release.

"The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject oft alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place," the panel wrote. "We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."

Witnesses in Georgia Trump probe suspected of lying: Raising more questions in closely watched inquiry

Read the partial grand jury report: Georgia Trump investigation report excerpts address perjury, election fraud claims

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on May 2, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta.

At the same time, the panel reported that the majority of its 23 members "believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it."

"The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the panel concluded.

McBurney had previously ordered that much of the grand jury's report would remain sealed until specific charging recommendations could be made by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The judge made good on that pledge as little information about the panel's findings were included in the abbreviated release.

Live politics updates: Stay up-to-date on everything Washington, elections

Story continues

The Georgia inquiry was launched shortly after the former president telephoned the state's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, Jan. 2, 2021, urging him to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign maintained the former president "did absolutely nothing wrong," while noting that the grand jury report did not refer to Trump by name.

Judge McBurney had previously ruled that the identities of potential targets would remain under seal until the district attorney completed the investigation.

“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said, referring to his telephone contacts with Georgia officials as "perfect phone calls regarding election integrity."

Since the January 2022 phone call, however, the inquiry has expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

Specifically, Willis has said authorities have been investigating possible election fraud, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

Prosecutors have designated nearly two dozen people as targets in the inquiry, including Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a group of Republican electors who falsely certified that Trump had won the election.

Rudy Giuliani walks into the Fulton County Courthouse in Georgia to testify before a special grand jury. Giuliani is a target of the ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 elections.

The 75 witnesses called to testify before the special grand jury include current and former public officials, many who have been part of Trump's inner-circle.

Among them:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was summoned for questions about his contacts with Georgia election officials.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, a vocal proponent of claims of election fraud.

Trump lawyer John Eastman, who helped develop Trump’s strategy to overturn Biden's presidential election victory.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who Trump pressed to assist in the campaign to change the outcome of the election.

Read the partial report:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia Trump grand jury recommends perjury charges for some witnesses