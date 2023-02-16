Georgia grand jury report into Trump's election probe recommends 'appropriate indictment'

Reuters

President Joe Biden, armed with a new team of economic advisers, took aim on Wednesday at Republican plans to cut U.S. spending as his administration gears up for a huge fight to preserve the outlays he credits with fueling an American recovery. At issue is Republicans' refusal to raise the statutory $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit unless Biden agrees to spending cuts. The White House has said such measures will only be discussed after the debt ceiling is lifted.