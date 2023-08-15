Georgia grand jury returns indictments in Trump election probe

A grand jury hearing evidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election returned an indictment on Monday night.

The indictment was handed up to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at around 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 14. Paperwork viewed by NBC News indicated there were a total of 10 indictments, but the defendants and the charges were not immediately revealed.

The indictment was unsealed by McBurney and was expected to become public later Monday.

The charges come after a sprawling two-year investigation by the DA into whether Trump and his allies “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.” Willis has indicated she could use the state’s racketeering laws to indict Trump and his allies for the multifaceted effort.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and accused Willis of “election interference” by proceeding with the probe while he’s running for president.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com