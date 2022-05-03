Georgia grand jury selected in investigation of whether Trump tried to overturn election

A Georgia grand jury has been tasked with investigating and issuing a report on whether it can recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for election meddling.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Special grand jury chosen for Georgia's Trump election inquiry

    A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia has been selected to hear evidence on whether former President Donald Trump illegally tried to interfere in the outcome of the state's 2020 election, which several recounts confirmed he lost. Tamar Hellerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.

  • Biden administration’s appeal of judge’s mask-mandate smackdown is just a power grab | Opinion

    Passengers cheered, jubilant flight attendants frolicked down aisles collecting cloth coverings in trash bags and America breathed a sigh of relief when Florida-based U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask mandate for air travel.

  • Grand jury selected in Trump election probe in Georgia -prosecutor's office

    The selection marks a major step forward in the probe, launched after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call pressuring Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded claims of voter fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested the special jury in January in part due to its subpoena power, which she argues is needed to compel witness testimony. The special grand jury can investigate, then recommend charges to a regular grand jury, which would then decide whether to indict, he said.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis May Lose to Disney — But Win With Voters

    John Heilemann talks with Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” columnist and assistant editor at the New York Times and founder and editor-at-large of the paper’s financial news franchise, DealBook, and author of the best-selling book Too Big to Fail. Heilemann and Sorkin discuss how Walt Disney Company found itself at the center of America’s culture wars, what Florida governor Ron DeSantis seeks to gain from punishing Disney over its opposition to the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, and the increasingly strained relationship between Republicans and corporate America. Tune in to the full episode to hear about the blockbuster deal dominating headlines: the stunning $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — whose roughly $275 billion net worth makes him the world’s richest person — and the implications of the deal for the future of social discourse and online speech more broadly.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he 'would love' for Mike Pence to appear before the January 6 committee

    "I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story because he did do the right thing on that day," he said.

  • Guest Opinion: As a leader, Trump outclasses Biden

    I feel I'm on solid ground in criticizing our predicament of being led by a man who has very little to offer in terms of leadership qualities.

  • 23 people chosen for Georgia grand jury investigating whether Trump interfered in the 2020 election

    23 people chosen for Georgia grand jury investigating whether Trump interfered in the 2020 election

  • Former German chancellor Schroeder should leave SDP, says party co-leader, citing Russian ties

    The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Monday that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Asked whether Schroeder should leave the party, Esken replied: “He should.”

  • 46 percent in deep-blue Massachusetts say Biden is doing a good job: poll

    Only 46 percent of registered Massachusetts voters in a new poll said they approved of Joe Biden’s performance as president despite the state being considered a Democratic stronghold. A new poll from Suffolk University and The Boston Globe also showed that voters who were not registered with either party also had a less than stellar…

  • Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger disputes 2020 election fraud claims during GOP primary debate.

    While speaking at the debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting, Raffensperger went on to count the rumors they had to deal with after the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers showed an election night video from the State Farm Arena in which they claim that Fulton County election workers are shown as counting illegal ballots in secret.

  • Music Industry Moves: Columbia Records Names Wilt Wallace Named Senior VP of Urban Promotion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Columbia Records has named Wilt Wallace senior vice president of urban promotion it was announced today by executive VP of promotion Peter Gray, to whom Wallace will report. “Wilt has an impressive and remarkably modern approach to promotion that consistently reaches the top of the urban airplay charts.” stated Gray “It’s a genuine thrill to […]

  • DeSantis trashes correspondents’ dinner after roasting from Trevor Noah

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday lambasted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after he was mistakenly listed in the program as an attendee and roasted by host Trevor Noah. At a press conference on Monday, the Republican governor — and potential 2024 presidential contender — made it clear that the invitation was rejected by…

  • Endorsement: Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor

    Karen Bass is an extraordinarily qualified, battle-tested, mission-driven leader, and should be L.A.'s next mayor.

  • James Murdoch firm invests $600 million in India's Allen Career Institute

    Bodhi Tree is taking a $600 million stake in Allen Career Institute as James Murdoch and former Disney executive Uday Shankar's investment platform expands its bet on India's growing edtech market, they said Sunday. The duo said their investment in the 33-year-old education brand, which operates 138 classroom centers in 46 cities in India and Middle East, is strategic in nature. Allen -- which helps prepare students looking to crack prestigious exams such as IIT JEE Mains & Advanced, NEET-UG, KVPY and the Olympiads -- said it will work with Bodhi Tree to broaden its test-prep offering and "deliver at-scale positive impact for millions of students in test-prep and K12 segments, using technology as the core driver of value."

  • January 6 committee wants GOP Rep. Mo Brooks to detail how Trump asked him to overturn the election

    Lawmakers also want to hear from Rep. Ronny Jackson about his communications with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers.

  • Strong storms develop Tuesday; Few severe storms possible

    Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes may develop Tuesday afternoon.

  • 47 Horrendous Apartment And House Designs That — I Kid You Not — Actually Exist

    I don't understand how anyone could find a carpeted bathroom appealing.View Entire Post ›

  • City Council to consider permit for marijuana dispensary in Belleville

    City Council scheduled to vote on issue Monday night.

  • Georgia Republicans spar over Trump's false election claims

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top election official, accused a fellow Republican at a debate Monday of lying and spreading misinformation about former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice shot back that Raffensperger did not adequately investigate the election results and was acting like a Democrat with his attacks. Hice, who is endorsed by Trump, is challenging Raffensperger in the May 24 Republican primary for secretary of state and continues to cast doubt on Georgia's 2020 presidential election results despite a lack of evidence of widespread fraud or tampering.

  • Grand jury selection in Trump election investigation shuts down roads

    A number of streets around the Fulton County Courthouse have shut down and traffic will be re-routed as grand jury selection begins in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others broke the law when he pressured officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.