Georgia grand jury selected in investigation of whether Trump tried to overturn election

The Recount

John Heilemann talks with Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” columnist and assistant editor at the New York Times and founder and editor-at-large of the paper’s financial news franchise, DealBook, and author of the best-selling book Too Big to Fail. Heilemann and Sorkin discuss how Walt Disney Company found itself at the center of America’s culture wars, what Florida governor Ron DeSantis seeks to gain from punishing Disney over its opposition to the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, and the increasingly strained relationship between Republicans and corporate America. Tune in to the full episode to hear about the blockbuster deal dominating headlines: the stunning $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — whose roughly $275 billion net worth makes him the world’s richest person — and the implications of the deal for the future of social discourse and online speech more broadly.