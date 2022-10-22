Georgia grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old grandchild in the car

A federal jury convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her grandchild in the car.

On Wednesday the jury in Athens found Kimberly Garcia, 52, guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Her co-defendant, Corey Gresham, 38, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In June 2020, authorities began an investigation of Garcia possibly distributing drugs. Sources told officials that Garcia would sell methamphetamine at the Airport Mini Mart while her grandchild was in the car with her.

On July 6, 2020, authorities watched Garcia and Gresham drive to an apartment complex. Officials say they saw Garcia go inside an apartment with a known meth dealer, along with a person associated with the Sureños street gang. They left with a bag.

Once they had returned from their trip to Athens, Oconee County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car, driven by Gresham.

Gresham began speeding and running red lights, deputies say. He slowed the car down at Fairfield Circle, jumped out and ran away from the car as it continued to go forward.

Garcia hopped in the driver’s side and stopped the car before it crashed into a telephone pole.

At the time, Gresham had an outstanding warrant. Officials said he ran inside a family member’s house but was later arrested.

Garcia stayed in the car with her 2-year-old grandchild in the back seat.

Officers seized 37.97 grams of methamphetamine and drug distribution materials including baggies and a spoon.

Investigators searched Garcia’s cellphone and found several conversations with Gresham, discussing trafficking methamphetamine with Gresham and other people.

Garcia and Gresham both face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Both of their sentencings will be held at a later date.

