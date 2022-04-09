Teen on College Break Killed With Grandparents at Gun Range

Lock, Stock and Barrel

The owner of a Georgia gun range, his wife, and their 19-year-old grandson were murdered on Friday at the facility in what appears to be a robbery.

Grantville Police reported that 40 weapons and a security camera recorder were taken from Lock, Stock and Barrel—which is about an hour southwest of Atlanta.

Cops say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was called in to investigate because of the number of weapons that were stolen.

Help Turn Our Webby Award Nominations Into Wins

“Anyone having driven by the shooting range during the time frame of 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm that may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition are asked to contact the police department,” Grantville cops said.

The range was owned by 71-year-old Thomas Richard Hawk Sr. His grandson, Luke, was home from college on a break and was helping out his grandparents, 11 Alive reported.

The triple homicide was discovered when Luke’s father went to the range Friday night after no one came home.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.