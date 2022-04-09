Georgia gun range shooting leaves 3 dead: reports

A shooting at a Georgia gun range left three people dead Friday night, according to reports.

The incident at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Coweta County, south of Atlanta, was a suspected robbery that occurred after the range had closed for the night, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the agencies investigating.

Weapons belonging to the gun range may have been stolen during the incident, FOX 5 reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.