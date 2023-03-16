Georgia Harrison says Stephen Bear behaviour during revenge porn trial proved ‘what I’d been dealing with’

Georgia Harrison has spoken out about her revenge porn case against ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear and criticised his behaviour during the trial.

Earlier this month, the Big Brother star was sentenced to 21 months in jail for sharing a video of him having sex with Harrison on OnlyFans.

Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity, appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (16 March) and opened up about what the conviction meant to her.

Throughout the trial, which took place over the last year, Harrison said that Bear displayed “offensive” behaviour. At one point, he showed up to court in a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce with his girlfriend Jessica Smith.

He also sang to a reporter after asking her why she wore a red coat on the day of his sentencing and took selfies with a passerby.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Philip Scofield and Holly Willoughby, Harrison said her ex-partner’s behaviour was “disrespectful”.

However, she said that the media attention on Bear meant that the world could “see what I’d been dealing with”.

After Bear was sentenced on 3 March, Harrison said in a statement outside court that she was “happy and relieved that this matter is finally over”.

“Today’s sentence is a vindication of what I’ve been through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously,” she continued.

Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, told This Morning that the conviction meant “everything” to her.

“I don’t think I let myself comprehend how much was on the line until now and in hindsight, if he had got ‘not guilty’ [sic], I would have lost everything,” she continued. “I was silenced for two years. I would’ve been silenced for the rest of my life. And I would’ve been cancelled, realistically, because everyone would’ve believed that I had something to do with that awful video.”

Bear and Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on 2 August 2020. The court was told that he shared the video on his OnlyFans account and earned more than £2,000 from airing the footage.

The reality star, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, denied all charges and claimed he deleted the footage and shared it only with Harrison.

But the complainant said she saw him share the footage with someone else on WhatsApp that day and was made aware it was circulating online later that year. The prosecution told an earlier trial that the sex was consensual but Harrison did not know she was being recorded.

Bear was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.