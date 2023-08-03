Georgia healthcare worker arrested for stealing from disabled patient, deputies say
A home healthcare from Canton was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a disabled, elderly patient.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Ebony Michelle Mitchell, 48, stole from a 77-year-old man for months while working as her caretaker.
The sheriff’s office first learned of the allegations in May and began their investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Mitchell was charged with six counts of felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person.
Deputies said Mitchell was stealing from her client while caring for them at their home in Alpharetta since February.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man who followed woman, shot her on I-85 after she cut him off learns his sentence
Passenger cuts his neck, attacks flight attendant on Delta flight from Atlanta, deputies say
Metro Atlanta woman trapped in driveway after man dumps piles of tires on her property
All told, Mitchell allegedly stole more than $17,000 from her client, using his credit and debit cards to pay for her rent, jewelry, and down payments on her car.
Mitchell was arrested Wednesday and released on a $16,878 bond.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
OTHER NEWS: