Georgia heroin dealer given 200-month sentence

Jun. 14—MACON — A repeat offender arrested during an investigation into the distribution of heroin in Middle Georgia was sentenced to serve a total of 200 months in prison for his crimes.

Kenneth Bernard Miles, 59, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to serve a total of 200 months in prison, to include 30 months of imprisonment for violating his supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell, after previously pleading guilty to one count of distribution of heroin. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Miles chose to distribute a substantial amount of heroin into our middle Georgia communities — undoubtedly causing death and despair for users and their families — even after he served time in federal prison for trafficking drugs in Florida," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Miles is now being held accountable for his continued criminal actions. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will work together to root out the most egregious repeat offenders who continually violate the law."

On June 20, 2020, a confidential source contacted Miles about obtaining heroin. They agreed to meet off Exit 205 on Interstate 75 in Butts County. Prior to meeting with Miles, the CS was searched by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and provided with an audio/video recording device. The two met, and Miles provided a bag of what was later confirmed to be 27.47 grams of heroin. As part of his plea, Miles admitted that the amount of heroin attributable to him in the investigation was more than 3 kilograms, but less than 10 kilograms.

Miles was previously convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 50 grams of cocaine base, and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in the Northern District of Florida. In that case, Miles was sentenced to a total of 135 months imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release on April 12, 2006. When Miles entered his guilty plea in the Middle District of Georgia, he admitted that he had violated the terms of his supervised release from his prior Northern District of Florida conviction.

This case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Butts County Sheriff's Office and Byron Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case for the government.