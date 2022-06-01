Georgia high court rejects a lawsuit seeking to block Presnell's execution

Jun. 1—The Supreme Court of Georgia announced Monday it was denying one of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.'s legal challenges to his death sentence, which was originally due to be carried out more than two weeks ago.

Attorneys for Presnell — who has been on death row since 1976 for the murder of eight-year-old Lori Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend — sought to have the sentence overturned via a habeas corpus petition. They filed suit in Butts County last month against Antoine Campbell, warden of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison where the death chamber is housed.

The filing echoed other arguments in Presnell's legal challenges to his sentence — that he is mentally unfit to be executed because of cognitive disabilities. Those disabilities stem from fetal alcohol syndrome and a family upbringing rife with abuse, his attorneys have argued.

The high court's brief order said simply that it was denying the petition, referring to a Supreme Court rule that such challenges can go forward "where there is arguable merit."

The court's denial of the petition, however, doesn't yet mean the sentence can be carried out.

The warrant for Presnell's death expired May 24 while the execution remained halted by a Fulton County Superior Court judge in a separate lawsuit by Presnell's lawyers. Attorney General Chris Carr appealed the judge's ruling, but the high court has yet to rule on that case.

Given the warrant's expiration, the Supreme Court said a request to stay the execution was moot and dismissed that portion of the suit.

In order to proceed, Carr will be required to obtain a new execution warrant. Carr's office declined to comment, citing pending litigation.