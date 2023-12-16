Georgia high school cheerleading coach resigns, district officials confirm

Georgia school district officials announced the resignation of a high school cheerleading coach.

Dougherty County School System officials told Channel 2 Action News the board of education had accepted the resignation of Audrianna Williams on Friday.

According to the school district’s Facebook, Williams was employed as a cheerleading coach at Monroe Comprehensive High School.

“The Dougherty County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Audrianna Williams in lieu of termination, with the understanding that the district will submit the appropriate reports to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” officials said in a statement.

Williams’ resignation came days after district officials confirmed they were investigating allegations of a “possible inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and student at MCHS.

DCSS sent the following statement regarding the investigation:

“The district is investigating allegations of a possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and student. While the district conducts its investigation, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed not to have any contact with students nor employees of the school.

The district takes these types of accusations seriously and is committed to conducting a comprehensive and fair investigation. If any violation of the district’s policies or the law is uncovered, the district will take the appropriate action.”

Channel 2 Action News asked DCSS officials if Williams was the teacher involved in the investigation but has not received a response.

