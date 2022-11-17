Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing

The teen murder suspects accused of gunning down Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s are expected in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Fox News Digital confirmed the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Few developments have been made public in the case since Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were first hauled in front a judge on Oct. 12. They were both still wearing the street clothes they had on when first captured in South Carolina.

A judge told each defendant, "You’re going to be here for a while," explaining that only a superior court judge is able to set bond on the felony charges, so they'll need to wait until another hearing is set.

DeWitt, an 18-year-old wide receiver nicknamed "Eazy E" by NFL legend Cam Newton himself, suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Oct. 5.

Police initially said the motive remained under investigation, but "it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other, and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, DeWitt’s longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, detailed the aftermath of the harrowing shooting that unfolded during the couple’s date night with friends.

She said she heard secondhand that DeWitt had met the suspects several days before at the same Dave & Buster’s. The suspects allegedly approached DeWitt’s group and asked whether they had any marijuana to sell them.

"I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was ‘Help,’" Reidling told Fox News Digital. "You’re screaming in the moment, because you're in shock. So, it's like a scream that you don't try to do, it’s just coming out. I checked his pulse, and I got freaked out, because there is nothing going on there. Some sweet lady came around the corner and said, ‘Baby, he just got shot. Calm down. We called 911. They're already on their way.’"

Reidling said she didn’t know how the suspect knew that her boyfriend had returned the night of the shooting, and investigators were looking into their cell phone records.

DeWitt’s father, as well as Reidling, have expressed their desire to forgive the suspects.

"Just like his dad said, you don't really know. You don't know how those kids were raised — you know, what they were going through," Reidling told Fox News Digital. "It's not right. It never will be right. But you know, Elijah, this is not the only crime, this is everywhere. And it's horrible."

Reidling said she had traveled with her boyfriend to South Carolina, North Carolina and Washington, D.C., when DeWitt played on a seven-on-seven team and garnered recognition from Newton.

Last week, Reidling shared a touching Instagram post showing her wearing DeWitt’s number and joining arms with his mother, father and sister on the football field at Jefferson High School.

The senior night tribute came days after the month mark of DeWitt "gaining your angel wings," Reidling wrote. "I miss you so much, it hurt. Love you, my angel."

DeWitt had aspirations of playing college ball and eventually making it into the NFL.

Fox News Digital reached out to the attorneys listed for Bryan and Richardson but did not immediately hear back.