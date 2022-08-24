Georgia high school football team wins game with the ultimate trick shot touchdown play
Instead of a Hail Mary, the Loganville Red Devils in Georgia threw a "Loganville Lob" to break their tie score during overtime play.
Instead of a Hail Mary, the Loganville Red Devils in Georgia threw a "Loganville Lob" to break their tie score during overtime play.
The Biden administration will announce in "the next week or so" a decision on student loan payments, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.
George Kittle has no plans to slow down and will continue to bring the physicality into his sixth season with the 49ers.
Its not often you see an NBA player on the court into his 40s, and the 2022-23 season will be no different. Heres a look at the NBAs oldest players this season and in history.
If Mexico gets that far, it could bring home a title for the first time in 25 years. Miguel Padilla is the bat, and his calm and collected manner have propelled Mexico to two eye-catching wins so far, a 6-1 win over Puerto Rico and a 10-0 no-hitter Monday night over a Canadian team that had earlier upset Japan. No. 9 primarily plays third base and pitches, and he shut down Puerto Rico with 4 ⅓ innings of one-run baseball with eight strikeouts.
Wednesday's news showed that the Tour’s biggest names have cemented their position atop the food chain.
Spencer Rattler and Luke Doty are atop the depth chart. Behind that, the staff has decisions to make.
Here's how many regular-season wins oddsmakers have Ohio State recording in 2022.
Trump-tapped Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are the latest federal aides found to have deleted official government data.
Grab these wardrobe must-haves while you can.
The right wing's great victory may be sending Democrats to the ballot box.
LIV Golf has taunted the PGA Tour after the US circuit responded to the threat of the Saudi rebel series by injecting another $100million into player rewards and awarding the pros 'guaranteed money' - two charges frequently levelled at Greg Norman's enterprise since its game-changing launch two months ago.
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has played in all of one series during the preseason -- yet coaches can't stop raving about him.
"Nobody here has any idea about the actual history behind it. Everyone just celebrates because of US television."View Entire Post ›
You’re not ready for this magical video Kate Moss took for her new brand. It’s beautiful, elegant, and mesmerizing all in one! On Aug 23, Moss posted a video of herself to two of her Instagram pages, @katemossagency and @cosmoss. She posted the video with the caption, “Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for […]
Consuming food like frozen pizza, burgers and fries might be easy, but a new study shows it could have drastic effects.
Who are the top passing duos in the NFL? Are they worth stacking in fantasy drafts? Matt Harmon investigates.
Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve. Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
The U.S. government on Monday strongly discouraged former NBA player Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to help secure the release of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner -- a trip that Rodman himself separately clarified isn't in the works, reversing an earlier comment. The back-and-forth stems from Rodman, a five-time NBA champion, initially announcing last weekend that he planned to travel to Russia according to comments he made to NBC News while dining at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. "I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told NBC News on Saturday.
Ugo Amadi's time with the Eagles was brief as the team dealt the young defensive back to the Titans on Wednesday. By Dave Zangaro
ESPN footage of the team from Davenport, Iowa, went viral for all the wrong reasons, but Little League officials said there was "no ill intent."