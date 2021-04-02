Georgia high school senior killed as friends shot at bottles, official says

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

A Georgia high school senior was fatally shot while she and her friends were shooting at bottles in the backyard of a home, authorities said.

The deadly shooting occurred Tuesday around 8 p.m. at a residence in Mount Zion, about 55 miles from Atlanta. Four people were in the home's backyard when Candace Chrzan, 17, was shot once. She died at the scene, a Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The agency has released few other details about the shooting, which was described as a "horrific tragedy."

According to friends and family, Chrzan was preparing to graduate from Mount Zion High School in a few weeks and had already picked up her cap and gown.

17-year-old Candace Chrzan (Carroll County Sheriff&#39;s Office)
"No family should ever have to bury a child at this age," family friend Tiffany Cantrell told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. "As you can imagine, this is one of the hardest things all of us have ever went through."

Chrzan was raised by her grandparents, the outlet reported. Cantrell said Chrzan's grandfather "will not rest easy until justice is served for Candace."

"We don't believe that guns kill people. We believe people kill people and whether there was foul play involved or not in this situation, that gun ended up in the hands of a minor who should not have had possession of that weapon," Cantrell continued. "Somebody out there has to take responsibility and accountability for that."

Autum Parker, who worked with Chrzan at Dairy Queen, remembered her as the "sweetest person."

"She would make you just feel amazing about anything," she said. "Her giggle! It's the giggle. Anytime you'd hear the giggle you'd be like Candace is clocked in now!"

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Mount Zion Police Department and the district attorney's office. No charges have been filed in the shooting.

