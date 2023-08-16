Georgia high school student shoots another student after fight escalates, sheriff says

Richmond County sheriff's deputies are searching for a student who on Wednesday opened fire inside Josey High School, injuring one person.

In a media interview at the scene, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two students and escalated to gunfire.

Roundtree said the suspect has been identified and is believed to be a juvenile, but has not yet been located. He did not confirm a motive.

One student was shot in the finger and was transported to a local hospital for the injury, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kimberly Lee.

Augusta University Health confirmed it is treating one shooting victim for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Josey High School student on the shooting, police response: 'traumatizing'

Josey High School junior Samaria Stallings said she was in class when she heard two gunshots inside the school.

Stallings said her teacher locked the door and told all of the students to be quiet and contact their parents.

“I immediately called my mom because I was scared,” she said. “We had to wait at least two hours and then the police came and pointed guns at us. … They were treating us like we were the ones who shot up the school.”

Stallings said deputies instructed the students to come out of the room with their hands up.

“It was very traumatizing because this is not the first time we have had an experience like this and it’s very sad," she said.

In a news release sent out by the sheriff's office at noon Wednesday, the agency asked parents to report to Josey's football stadium to reunite with their children.

Stallings’ mother, Despiny Ellerson, said she heard from her daughter before anything was sent out from the school.

“You don’t know if your child’s OK, shot, dead, anything,” Ellerson said. “I immediately jumped up and got here as fast as I could.”

When Ellerson got to the school, she said parents were told to step back.

“The communication was not there,” she said. “We’ve been out here waiting. … [When I saw her] I ran. I ran, I hugged her and gave her a kiss. I was happy she was safe.”

Ellerson said Stallings will not be going back to school tomorrow.

“This is a dangerous situation and this is going to happen more than one time,” she said. “Until they can let me know that my child is safe, she won’t be attending. … There’s a lot of police out here now. I feel like they should have that during school."

