Georgia holds top spot, but how high did USC and Michigan climb in latest Coaches Poll?

Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News via GettyThe murders of two young New York City children stabbed to death were masked under a torrent of clothes in a bathtub running with water, according to police.The bodies of the boys—Deshawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by their father on Saturday night at a homeless shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother to the hospital.“Despite the offi