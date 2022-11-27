Georgia holds top spot, but how high did USC and Michigan climb in latest Coaches Poll?
Caroline Darney breaks down all the action from Week 13 of college football and how it played a role in the latest College Football Coaches Poll.
Caroline Darney breaks down all the action from Week 13 of college football and how it played a role in the latest College Football Coaches Poll.
Clemson drops out of the top 10 in the latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 14 2022
Did #Michigan's win do enough to keep Ohio State from the playoff?
Not only is a potential College Football Playoff appearance on the line, but a case of Vernor's, too.
Never too early to start counting down...
Employees at the company’s hub outside Cincinnati Northern Kentucky international airport are now mobilizing
The Gamecocks are standing at 8-4 overall as the regular season concludes.
With help from @IrishWireND, we present a tag-team edition of big-game takeaways after #USC beat #NotreDame, 38-27.
New Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham got emotional during his introductory press conference. The ASU alumnus is returning to the desert to coach the Sun Devils.
Florida State posted its first winning season since 2017, and swept in-state rivals Florida and Miami for the first time in six years.
Alabama's head coach praised Cadillac Williams and his recent success leading the Auburn Tigers during a recent radio show appearance.
We found the best early Cyber Monday deals on items from Our Place, Amazon, All Birds, Amazon and more. The best part? They're all under $100.
Odell Beckham Jr. has been medically cleared and will make his first free agent visit on Thursday with the New York Giants.
The model wore a light, cozy look while walking her dog Colombo in NYC.
C.J. Stroud tanked his draft stock in the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan, which could help him slide to Saints' draft pick in 2023. Anything is possible, right? Right?
Ben and Erin Napier make their scripted holiday feature debut in "A Christmas Open House." Here's what we know about the movie.
Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News via GettyThe murders of two young New York City children stabbed to death were masked under a torrent of clothes in a bathtub running with water, according to police.The bodies of the boys—Deshawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by their father on Saturday night at a homeless shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother to the hospital.“Despite the offi
In his trademark cowboy hats, boots and suits, the well-spoken, popular defense attorney spent a lifetime fighting for those who couldn’t fight for themselves, both in the courtroom and at City Hall.
Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
Clemson football coaches and special teams got the worst of the grades after a 31-30 loss to South Carolina