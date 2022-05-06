Georgia homeowner shoots, kills naked man who tackled 67-year-old wife off of riding lawnmower

A Georgia homeowner shot a naked man to death after he tackled his 67-year-old wife off of a riding lawn mower, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded responding to reports of an assault in Lizella found a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. The man had been shot in the chest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner told deputies that the suspect, who was naked, tackled his wife off of the lawnmower she was riding on. The homeowner said he tried to pull the man off of his wife but the suspect attacked him. The suspect then started attacking his wife again.

That’s when the husband said he went and got his gun and shot the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

The wife was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries. She is currently stable. The victim’s husband had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 25-year-old suspect has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.