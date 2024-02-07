Georgia House passes amended 2024 budget, echoing Kemp's budget priorities

Georgia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, explains proposed changes to the current state budget during a committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. House members are scheduled to vote on the changes on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

The Georgia House passed the midyear 2024 budget with a 161-2 vote, adopting a $5 billion increase in spending that will fuel one-time bonuses for state employees and a variety of cash-funded capital projects.

Many of the adjustments were spearheaded by Gov. Brian Kemp, who included funds for cost-of-living adjustments, community and behavioral health programs, and law enforcement agencies in his 2024 State of the State address.

House lawmakers have since added nearly $888,000 to fund a $2 per diem reimbursement increase for counties housing state prisoners, raising the rate from $22 per day to $24, and allotted $1.3 million for economic development projects.

After passing in the House, the bill was immediately transmitted to the state Senate. If it passes in both chambers, it will move on to the governor’s desk.

“I've enjoyed the open lines of communication with Gov. Kemp, Lauren Curry and Rick Dunn regarding the budget,” said state Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin). “We may not always agree on each issue, but I do appreciate their willingness to listen to our concerns and priorities.”

Savannah can expect to see big changes under the amended budget, which includes $178 million for the construction of a new dental school at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus, as well as $10.4 million allocated for a new child and adolescent crisis center in the Hostess City.

Other big-ticket items include a $50 million grant for a new medical school at the University of Georgia in Athens and $450 million for the construction of a new state prison in Washington County. Transportation saw the largest budget increase, with $1.5 billion invested to improve the state’s roads, railways, and air travel.

“Now, not every item in this budget is glamorous,” Hatchett said. “But I can tell you that it's needed.”

