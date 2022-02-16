Georgia House recognizes Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day, family honors two-year anniversary

Ahmaud Arbery's name already is known nationally. But a resolution designating a day in Georgia named after Arbery would likely reinforce his legacy, which now ripples beyond the Brunswick subdivision where he took his last breath.

The Georgia House of Representatives adopted a resolution that declares Feb. 23 as "Ahmaud Arbery Day," honoring the 25-year-old Black jogger who was killed in the Brunswick neighborhood of Satilla Shores two years ago.

"A compassionate and generous man, Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community,” stated the resolution, which was read and adopted in the Georgia House last week. Rep. Sandra Scott (D-Clayton County) co-sponsored the resolution along with representatives Gloria Frazier (D-Hephzibah), William Boddie (D-East Point), Don Hogan (R-St. Simon's Island) and Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus).

The resolution further encourages residents to run 2.23 miles annually in advocating for racial equality.

According to Arbery's aunt Ruby Arbery, the family will hold a candlelight vigil on Feb. 23 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood at the spot where Arbery was shot and killed shortly after court proceedings end that day.

Ahmaud Arbery

Two-year anniversary of Arbery's death

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was chased, cornered and killed by three white men while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The men believed he had burglarized a vacant and under-construction home in the neighborhood despite having no evidence to substantiate such claims.

Travis McMichael, 36, and his father Gregory McMichael, 65, were sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison without parole. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, was sentenced to life plus five years in prison with the possibility of parole.

The three men are also on trial for federal hate crimes in relation to the case. Jury selection in that trial began Feb. 7.

Arbery legacy

The resolution comes a year after Georgia revised its citizen’s arrest law. Under the updated bill, owners of Georgia businesses including retail stores and restaurants can still detain shoplifters and other thieves on their premises, as long as they hand those persons over to police officers “within a reasonable time.”

The overhauled law also allows police officers who are off duty or outside their jurisdiction to make arrests if they witness a crime or have knowledge a crime was recently committed. The law does not affect existing self-defense and stand-your-ground laws in Georgia that allow people to defend themselves, their property and others from threats of violence or deadly force.

In June 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp signed landmark hate-crimes legislation aimed at protecting Georgians from acts of violence or property damage perpetrated because of the victim’s race, sex or gender.

Savannah Morning News reporter Will Peebles contributed to this report.

