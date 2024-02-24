Georgia, including PM, expresses support for Ukraine on invasion anniversary

Key officials of Georgia have made statements in support of Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale war, including the prime minister, who accused Kyiv of seeking to "open a second front in Georgia."

Details: Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who assumed office at the beginning of February, in his statement on Facebook listed all the misfortunes Russia has inflicted on Ukraine through its war, explicitly mentioning Russia.

"War causes casualties and destruction every day; it must end... Georgia firmly stands by the side of friendly Ukrainian people, which is manifested not only in words but also in strong political and humanitarian support. I wish peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity to the friendly Ukrainian people," stated Kobakhidze.

At the same time, recently, Kobakhidze claimed that Kyiv supposedly "wants to open a second front" in Georgia. Politicians from the leading Georgian Dream party have repeatedly made such statements in response to criticisms that Georgia is not decisively supporting Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia emphasised in its statement that Russia, by attacking Ukraine, violated fundamental principles of international law and expressed unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Georgia's President, Salome Zourabichvili, who is openly in conflict with the government and criticises it as anti-Western, published a separate video address to the Ukrainian people.

"Russia did not manage to destroy Ukraine and your resilience! Russia did not manage to divide Europe and to divide Europe from you! Solidarity is entire, support is there and success and victory are yours," she said.

