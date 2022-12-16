Georgia inmate arranged huge drug shipments to NC from his cell, jury finds

Alfonso Brito had a lucrative side job in a Georgia prison for three years.

The only hitch: It was illegal, a federal jury in Statesville ruled Wednesday.

From 2019 to fall of 2021, Brito arranged the delivery of about 220 pounds of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area to the Burke-Catawba county region, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney Dena King’s Charlotte-based office Thursday.

That’s up to about $3.3 million worth of the drug, according to a state-by-state chart of meth prices on the National Drug Intelligence Center website.

The jury convicted Brito of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. These charges could carry up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brito has been serving a 30-year sentence on a 2017 incest conviction, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. He was scheduled to be released in 2046, records show.

Brito remained in federal custody Thursday, prosecutors said. A sentencing date for the drug conviction hasn’t been set.