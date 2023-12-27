Georgia inmate sentenced to 30 years for brokering drug deals from behind bars

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, a Georgia inmate and member of the Sureños criminal gang has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for brokering the distribution of drugs from behind bars.

Pedro Barragan Valencia aka “Casper” aka “Bossman,” aka “Mexican Hitman Pete,” 46, of Calhoun, was sentenced on Dec. 12 to 400 months in prison and upon release, another five years of supervision after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances like heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl on June 7.

Valencia was an inmate at Calhoun State Prison at the time he brokered deals to acquire large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs for distribution in Thomaston, Columbus, and other Georgia cities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

20 co-defendants in related cases have already been sentenced and one other is awaiting sentencing.

“Pedro Valencia directed the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine from behind bars to an armed drug trafficking organization pushing these highly addictive and deadly drugs in Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “This dangerous drug trafficking organization was dismantled because of the collaboration of federal, state and local law enforcement dedicated to stopping criminals from harming our communities.”

Valencia is not eligible for parole.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: