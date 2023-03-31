Georgia inmates enjoy steak dinner in jail cell, meal likely supplied by jail staffer

Inmates at a jail in Georgia were able to enjoy a steak dinner in their cell after allegedly paying someone to bring the food to them.

Investigators with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office released a video showing smiling inmates chatting about their meal from a restaurant, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The inmates were also seen drinking orange Fanta.

An officer likely brought the food into the Fulton County Jail after receiving payments from the inmates, the sheriff's office said.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said the cash order for food represents a break in protocol.

"The delivery of outside food to inmates at the Fulton County Jail is strictly prohibited," he told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Any employee who violates protocol and or allows a breach in security is disciplined according to department policy."

Jail staffers have accepted payments to supply inmates with prohibited items, including food, drugs and cellphones, jail sources told the outlet.

A staffer can receive at least $2,000 for sneaking a cellphone to an inmate, the sources said.