Georgia jail employee arrested for improper contact with 3 women inmates, officials say

A Georgia jail employee was arrested earlier this month after officials say he was caught having an improper relationship with three different female inmates.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jacob Lee Franklin was caught passing notes to a female inmate on Sept. 5 and was immediately fired for violating policy.

Franklin allegedly kissed and groped three different female inmates, according to the arrest warrant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

Franklin was charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by an employee in the second degree.

Deputies thanked the GBI for their assistance in the investigation.

