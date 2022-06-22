Georgia jailhouse cook arrested, accused of sexually assaulting female inmates

Deputies arrested a Hall County jail employee after they say he sexually assaulted female inmates.

Charles Henry Rice, 49, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with assaults on female inmates at the jail, Hall County said in a news release.

The Cumming man was a contracted employee of Trinity Food Service, a company that provides meal service to the jail.

Rice worked as a cook at the jail and supervised three female inmates, who worked as trustees in the kitchen.

According to investigators, the assaults took place from June 16 to June 18.

“When we became aware of these reported assaults, our jail took immediate action to make sure the suspect had no further contact with our inmates. I will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee. Further, I commend the women who reported these actions to our staff,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in the release.

Rice is currently behind bars under a $17,100 bond. He is not housed with the general population.

