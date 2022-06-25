Georgia joins multistate settlement over 2019 Carnival Cruise Line data breach

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday that the state of Georgia, along with 45 other attorneys general, has received a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line.

This million-dollar settlement stemmed from a 2019 data breach involving the personal information of nearly 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide.

In March 2020, Carnival publicly reported a data breach where an unauthorized person gained access to certain Carnival employee email accounts.

The breach included names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, health information and a relatively small number of Social Security numbers.

In total, 3,887 Georgians were impacted.

Breach notifications sent to attorneys general offices said Carnival first became aware of suspicious email activity in late May of 2019, which was 10 months before Carnival reported the breach.

“With bad actors consistently looking for new ways to steal personally identifiable information, it is critical that businesses institute strict protocols to help ensure customer data is kept safe,” said Carr. “This includes properly alerting consumers of a data breach so they can take immediate action to guard against identity theft.”

Georgia is set to receive $29,399.10 from the settlement.

In addition to Georgia, the following states also joined the settlement: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

