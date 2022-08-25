  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Georgia judge holds hearing on whether Kemp should testify in 2020 election probe

Rebecca Shabad and Charlie Gile and Blayne Alexander
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Kemp
    Secretary of State of Georgia
  • Christopher M. Carr
    American lawyer and current Attorney General of Georgia

WASHINGTON — A Georgia judge held a public hearing Thursday on GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's effort to quash a subpoena asking him to testify before a grand jury investigating attempts to influence the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments that lasted two hours from both Kemp's legal team and lawyers from the District Attorney's Office. McBurney announced the hearing last week after officials in the state Attorney General's Office representing Kemp filed a motion asking the judge to throw out the subpoena.

Lawyers from Attorney General Chris Carr's office reiterated their arguments Thursday asserting executive and attorney-client privilege. Carr alleged in a legal filing last week that District Attorney Fani Willis is pursuing Kemp’s testimony for improper political purposes. The attorney general also said Kemp’s testimony could wait until after Election Day in November, given that the investigation is about the 2020 election and not the upcoming one.

Kemp's legal team on Thursday repeated that they want to delay his testimony until after the election and said the governor shouldn't have to "suffer consequences" politically for invoking his right to try to quash the subpoena.

At the end of the hearing, McBurney said he would consider the “political impact” of Kemp’s situation on his re-election race as the judge weighs the motion to revoke the subpoena. The judge suggested if he allows the District Attorney’s Office to speak to Kemp before the election, he would share his thoughts then about the timing of the appearance.

In an exchange with the district attorney's lawyers, McBurney also said he hasn't seen any evidence that suggests Kemp is anything but a witness in the investigation and is a "subject, not target."

Ahead of the hearing, Kemp's office said the governor had already expressed a willingness to cooperate with the investigation and to "provide a full accounting of his very limited role in the issues being looked at by the special grand jury." But because the November elections are approaching, the statement said, the office didn't have the "time necessary to prepare and then appear" to provide testimony, and it asked the judge to allow the governor to appear after the election.

In his legal filing last week, Carr argued that because the grand jury was authorized through May of next year, the "conclusion of the investigation before the November 2022 election is unnecessary. Furthermore, such an unrealistic and unnecessary timeline is discouraged by prosecutorial ethical standards since the integrity of the 2022 election is not at issue."

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

    The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's supervising the special grand jury, scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' team of prosecutors escalated from tense emails to court filings in recent weeks. The increasingly heated rhetoric is playing out as the Republican governor, who is seeking reelection in the fall, seeks to avoid speaking to a special grand jury looking into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn Trump's narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Attorneys for Gov. Kemp in court asking judge to quash subpoena

    Kemp has been subpoenaed to testify in the special grand jury looking into election tampering

  • Murder victim's daughter has message before killer sent to prison: 'Now, nothing seems OK'

    Scott C. Rudolph, 63, will serve a 40-year prison term for fatally shooting his neighbor at Holiday RV Park in Leesburg on Oct. 23, 2020.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

    Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

  • Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

    In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

  • SARPD: Two wanted in connection with attempted homicide on Main Street in Stroudsburg

    Stroud Area Regional Police are asking for help finding two people wanted for an attempted homicide happened on Main St. Stroudsburg in early August.

  • Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

    A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Federal investigators said Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor's March 13, 2020, shooting death by police began gaining national attention. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. gives judge redacted Trump search affidavit under seal

    The U.S. Justice Department under a court order gave a federal judge on Thursday a redacted copy under seal of an affidavit outlining evidence that underpinned the FBI's Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home for classified records he took with him after leaving office. Anthony Coley, a Justice Department spokesperson, confirmed that the document was submitted as Florida-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had ordered, declining further comment on the matter. Reinhart this month approved the Justice Department's warrant that preceded the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

  • Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study Sho

  • Dr. Oz should be worried—voters punish ‘carpetbaggers,’ and new research shows why

    Our system of geographic representation means having members of Congress who have lived in and understand the place they are elected to represent.

  • Jay Williams believes Mark Jackson, not Steve Nash, could be answer for Nets

    ESPN's Jay Williams believes Mark Jackson, not Steve Nash, could be the answer for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Giuliani's ex-wife says he was often drinking and 'always falling' down after losing the 2008 presidential nomination: book

    An upcoming book says Giuliani wore makeup on "SNL" to hide a scar above his eye. His ex-wife said he fell while depressed and drinking at Mar-a-Lago.

  • HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp’s attorneys to fight subpoena in Fulton special grand jury

    Attorneys for Gov. Brian Kemp will argue in court Thursday that he does not have to comply with a subpoena in the Fulton County special grand jury. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled a hearing after a dispute between Kemp’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team of prosecutors. The Fulton County special grand jury is looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections, including infamous calls between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State.

  • Dr. Oz Swears Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Think He Sucks

    Fox BusinessStruggling Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted on Thursday morning that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t referencing him when lamenting about the “candidate quality” of some of the party’s nominees.Downplaying expectations of a “red wave” sweeping Democrats out of the Senate majority, McConnell said last week that “there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate.” Without naming names, the Kentucky lawmaker suggested a host of ine

  • Summer EBT benefits rolling out this week

    Families can begin to access their P-EBT benefits this week. Qualifying families will receive $391 for each participating student.

  • Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for an exclusive interview ahead of his headlining the Together for Truth summit in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend.

  • Manafort says he doesn’t think Trump would make DeSantis his running mate

    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says he doesn’t think former President Trump would make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) his running mate in 2024. Manafort, speaking on “The Chris Cuomo Project” in an interview published on Tuesday, said DeSantis “doesn’t give Trump what he needs,” arguing the former president should instead pick “somebody like”…

  • Jan. 6 panel investigators traveled to Copenhagen to view Stone footage

    The select committee aides viewed footage from a Danish documentary crew that followed the longtime Trump ally, including on the day of the Capitol attack.

  • Ukraine war - live: Putin orders 137,000 more troops as Zaporizhzhia cut off from grid

    Ukraine’s independence ‘does not end and will never end’, says Zelensky

  • Missouri Gov. Parson rejects comparisons of his tax plan to Kansas cuts under Brownback

    “We’re not going to do what Kansas did over there. It won’t even be close,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said.