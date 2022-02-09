Georgia judicial panel orders judge in Athens to apologize to bail bondsman in open court

Chief Superior Court Judge Eric Norris was ordered by a state commission to apologize to a bail bondsman in open court for berating the bondsman over a Facebook post critical of Norris.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission has ordered Western Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Eric Norris to apologize in open court to an Athens bail bondsman he berated nearly three years ago.

The decision ordering the apology was formally signed Feb. 3, although two members of the commission’s hearing panel dissented as they believed the recommendation did not go far enough in disciplining Norris for his conduct in lecturing a man who posted critical comments about Norris on social media.

The commission, responsible for investigating allegations of judicial misconduct, held a public hearing on the complaint in November 2021. Norris also testified at the hearing.

Commission rules provide that either side has 20 days from receiving the panel’s report to file with the state Supreme Court an exception to the commission’s decision. If such a notice is not filed, it “constitutes acceptance of the findings.”

The decision on the apology stemmed from a complaint against Norris filed in August 2019 by bondsman Nathan Owens.

Owens had complained that Norris “orchestrated a meeting in his chambers” with the intent to berate him for exercising his right to free speech in sharing a newspaper article and his own commentary on his Facebook page that was critical of Norris.

The Athens Banner-Herald article reported on the failure of a rape suspect to appear in court for a retrial on the charge. After the mistrial in the first trial, Norris released the suspect from custody on his own recognizance and Owens shared the article reporting that fact and wrote his own post titled “Rapist on the loose in Athens.”

Owens also criticized Norris for releasing the suspect on a recognizance bond, which did not require the suspect to put up money or property as an incentive to return to court.

Some readers of Owens’ Facebook post also made disparaging remarks about Norris, according to the document.

After the postings, the commission reported that Norris consulted with a District Court administrator about speaking with a member of the public about this issue and the judge was told he could speak generically about the role of the courts, but he should not criticize anyone for their comments.

Norris called Owens to his office for a meeting, which the document shows occurred on July 10, 2019. Owens brought with him another bail bondsman, John Elliott, and businessman Scott Hall, and a deputy took their cell phones before they entered Norris’ office.

All three men testified Norris appeared “visibly agitated” that Owens was accompanied by Hall and Elliott, according to the document. However, only Owens was allowed in the judge’s chambers, where Owens reported he saw staff attorney Walker McNiff and a deputy stationed at the door.

Owens testified he was uncomfortable with the situation and after seeing Norris' expressions, asked to leave. However, Owens testified that Norris told him, “No, you’re going to sit down and listen to what I have to say.”

Owens then testified that due to the judge’s hostile nature, he felt his job was at risk. While Owens also asked to have an attorney present, the ruling shows the judge did eventually allow Elliott and Hall to enter the room.

The document reports that Norris demeaned Owens regarding his education, failure to serve in the military and for not having good moral character, and also accused him of lacking “testicular fortitude.”

The judge also compared Owens' social media posts to spreading fake news “like CNN.”

During the meeting, Norris informed Owens that the jury trial ended with an 11-1 vote to acquit the defendant and that the suspect and victim had smoked marijuana together prior to the alleged sexual assault.

The document reports that as a result of the meeting, Owens feared for his job.

The commission concluded that Norris called Owens to his office to chastise him for his Facebook posts, but a majority on the commission believed that Norris meant only to intimidate Owens, not threaten his business.

“Judge Norris fell short of acting with integrity by treating Owens patently unfairly” and there was “nothing upright about the hectoring lecture he administered to Owens,” the commission decided.

The actions also did nothing to sustain the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary, according to the ruling.

“Judging is not easy and with its difficulty comes controversy,” the decision reads, adding it is not uncommon for judges to be criticized publicly.

The meeting with Owens was not a sudden, unplanned encounter in which Norris lost his temper, rather, the evidence shows the conduct was deliberate and premeditated, the commission said.

The recommendation also said Norris should have ended the meeting when Owens asked to leave and again when he asked for an attorney.

The report also shows that Norris urged the panel to recommend a private admonition, which it reported was essentially asking commissioners to dismiss the claims.

The panel also decided against issuing a public reprimand as a majority on the panel decided Norris should make a public apology to Owens in open court on a day when court is in session.

The text of that apology would then be submitted to the Banner-Herald for possible publication, according to the commission.

The panel agreed that Norris appeared to be well-respected among his peers in Athens and this case was a lone “but significant” incident.

Two members of the commission objected to the sanctions, saying it did not go far enough as they recommended a “censure from the Supreme Court, along with the public apology to Owens.”

