Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest

A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Clayton County police and died after a suspect shot him.

News Chopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting on Kendrick Road on Thursday. The suspect was spotted driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverside Road near I-285.

State troopers and Clayton County deputies helped police with a traffic stop, which led to a chase and SWAT standoff with the suspect. The GBI identified him as Dexton Bolden, 33, of Jonesboro.

Troopers chased Bolden in the vehicle and were able to perform a PIT maneuver, according to the GBI.

After a PIT maneuver, officials tried to make contact with Bolden, but said he would not cooperate. The K-9 officer, Figo, was sent into the vehicle by his handler and that is when officials say the driver shot him.

The driver, troopers and deputies all exchanged gunfire and Bolden was killed at the scene. Figo was rushed to the animal hospital in Sandy Springs, where he died.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has set up a memorial fund in Figo’s honor.

