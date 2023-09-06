Georgia lands another Korean auto parts supplier to bolster Kia electric vehicle plant

A Korean automotive parts company will build a manufacturing plant in Metter to supply Georgia’s Kia facility and the new electric vehicles plant under construction west of Savannah, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

DAS Corp. will invest more than $35 million in the project, which will create 300 jobs.

“Suppliers for the Hyundai Metaplant resulted in over $2 billion in investment last fiscal year alone, helping Georgia achieve a third straight year of record-breaking economic growth,” Kemp said.

“Our logistics assets, including a reliable network of rail lines and highways, connect companies like DAS to key business partners in all corners of the state and to markets across the world, providing direct benefits to Georgia communities.”

Established in 1987, DAS specializes in designing and manufacturing seating systems, safety seating components, and seating structures.

“The strategic location near prominent cities like Savannah and Macon, facilitating convenient access, played a pivotal role in our decision-making process,” said Sean Kim, the company’s chief operating officer.

“Looking ahead to future expansion prospects, we deemed Metter to be an ideal location in anticipation of its role as a global electric vehicle production hub thanks to its close proximity to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.”

The new DAS facility will primarily produce automotive seat structures. Operations are expected to begin in the last half of next year.

During the next five years, the company will be recruiting assembly technicians. Information about employment opportunities can be found at www.i-das.com or by emailing hr@dasnorthamerica.com.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Electric Cities of Georgia, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program.