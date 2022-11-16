Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state.

One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit.

The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger, a Republican, beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen.

Officials say the goal of the audit is to verify that the outcome of the secretary of state’s race was correct and more broadly, to boost confidence in elections.

Former President Donald Trump targeted Raffensperger after the 2020 general election for failing to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia. In a now-notorious January 2021 phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” enough votes to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Trump falsely blamed voter fraud for his loss in other states as well. State officials and federal investigators, including Trump’s own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 contest.

Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in this year's election contest.

As part of the audit, every county in the state must check the results recorded by vote-tallying scanners against a hand-count of ballots on the batches of votes selected.

Gabe Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state's office, said the dice roll was part of an effort to make the process of choosing vote batches as random as possible.

“We won't know in advance, so the counties can't go, ‘I’ll make sure this batch is perfect and all the other ones are crap,'” he said.

The counties must begin the audit on Thursday. The secretary of state’s office is asking them to complete it by the next day.

The audit ends either when election officials reach a certain level of confidence that the outcome is correct or a full count has been performed.

State law requires 90% certainty that the outcome is correct, but Raffensperger said last week he is increasing that to 95%, that is to say a “risk limit” of 5%.

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: First step in fixing the SAFE-T Act? Leave partisan pettiness at the door.

    Illinois’ embattled SAFE-T Act is a prime example of well-intentioned legislation hijacked by petty politics, emanating from both sides of the aisle. The legislation ambitiously aims to make criminal justice in Illinois more equitable and law enforcement more accountable. Its length — 700-plus pages — reflects its scope. And yet, despite the act’s volume and weighty mission, Democrats who ...

  • Boston Hospital Serving Trans Youth Gets Yet Another Bomb Threat

    Boston Children's Hospital says it's been inundated by harassment and threats of violence after right-wing Twitter began spreading misinformation about its gender-affirming care.

  • Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

    It's one thing to agree to combat antisemitism. It's another thing to agree on what it means. goglik83/iStock via Getty Images PlusAntisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlanti

  • GOP megadonors want to move on from 'three-time loser' Trump, look to back DeSantis in 2024 presidential bid

    Republican megadonors appear ready move on from former President Donald Trump and to look to a new generation like Florida Gov. DeSantis as a potential presidential nominee.

  • White House says Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland missile blast

    The White House on Wednesday blamed Russia for the missile blast in Poland this week, saying that regardless of what the investigation into the incident finds, Russia is ultimately responsible for it. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that while the White House has not seen anything that could contradict the assessment that the…

  • Trump confronts changed GOP ahead of anticipated presidential announcement

    Donald Trump has traded a Manhattan skyscraper for a Florida resort, golden escalators for palm trees, and an overlooked midday roll-out for a closely watched prime-time spectacle.

  • Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp

  • Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment

    "The greatest things that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience," the Poosh founder says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at The Kardashians

  • Foresight Stock Surges Following Commercial Agreement With SUNWAY-AI

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a joint development and supply agreement with SUNWAY-AI Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. SUNWAY is a Chinese manufacturer of components for autonomous and unmanned intelligent vehicles. The agreement establishes a joint program for developing and supplying obstacle detection systems and cloud gateway for driverless vehicles. Foresight's QuadSight technology will provide driver assistance features to Chinese airport vehicles. The parties

  • Pennsylvania House Votes to Impeach Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

    The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on Wednesday, setting up an impeachment trial in the state Senate.

  • Here's How Much Social Security Pays You for Every $1,000 You Earn

    The tens of millions of retirees who receive Social Security get benefits that are based on their work histories. The longer you work and the more you earn, the greater your Social Security check is likely to be in retirement. The calculations that go into determining the exact amount of your monthly Social Security benefit are complicated.

  • Germany's Scholz not impressed by Trump's re-election bid

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was not impressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024, adding that it was not a topic on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. Scholz said Trump's announcement was not impressive because it took place after the midterm elections in the United States, "where one can now also hope that, like in the last elections, a decision against populism will remain possible." Incumbent President Joe Biden is "a very smart, very experienced politician" and "an important trans-Atlanticist" who values good cooperation between Europe and the United States, Scholz said in an interview with broadcaster NTV.

  • Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

    Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s…

  • California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

    The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers and the nearby city of Huron are trying to turn former hemp and tomato fields into massive receptacles that can hold water as it percolates into the ground during wet years. This project and others like it across California's Central Valley breadbasket aim to capture floodwaters that would otherwise rush out to the sea, or damage towns, cities and crops.

  • Matt Gaetz is skipping Trump's announcement at Mar-a-Lago

    A representative for Gaetz told Insider the congressman hoped the weather would delay his flight to avoid a scheduling conflict.

  • Ryan Preece’s hiring provides another case for an overlooked driver to shine

    Ryan Preece looks to follow in the success of Ty Majeski, Ross Chastain and Josh Berry, other drivers once overlooked in NASCAR.

  • Montel Jackson indeed is a bantamweight with hands bigger than Francis Ngannou’s

    Montel Jackson wasn't overly thrilled with his decision win over Julio Arce at UFC 281 – but confirmed the crazy size of his hands.

  • Yellen, China central bank head hold broad talks at G20 summit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met China's central bank Governor Yi Gang on Wednesday for talks on issues ranging from high energy and commodity prices to the macroeconomic outlook in both countries, the U.S. Treasury department said. The meeting, which lasted two hours, "had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said a U.S. Treasury official. "In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues."

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retirement...

  • Smoking marijuana and cigarettes may increase risk of lung problems compared to only smoking cigarettes, study suggests

    A study found higher rates of emphysema among marijuana smokers compared to tobacco smokers of the same age.