Georgia man faces new charges for impersonating officer, police working to take him back to jail

Two different law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County say a man is impersonating an officer, tying up their resources in the process.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with police officers in Norcross to learn more about the man.

Police told Johnson they’ve identified the impersonator as Zachary Tanner, and it’s not the first time he’s had run-ins with officers for pretending to be an agent or policeman.

Previously, Tanner was arrested for giving police a bogus tip while wearing a homemade special agent t-shirt.

Officers said they hoped that would be the end of it, until he allegedly called another department, demanding to be taken seriously.

On video footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Tanner is seen contesting his own arrest by Norcross police last week.

“You’re arresting a federal officer,” Tanner said on police body camera video

However, he is not a federal officer, so officers took him into custody.

“I’m requesting you to stop immediately,” Tanner continued on police body camera video. “Sir, ok, let me speak with your superior.”

Tanner, just 25 years old, tied up valuable resources according to police. He reportedly called 911 10 times just on Aug. 27.

“You can’t be calling us over 10 times today and how many times yesterday,” an officer told Tanner on police body camera video.

He first met with officers that day on Weyden Court while wearing a shirt reading “Special Agent Tanner” with a badge number printed on it.

He told police he had information about a fugitive, but the tip turned out to be bogus. Officers asked Tanner which agency he was with.

“Coval. Federal Coval intelligence agency,” Tanner said on police bodycamera video. “It is a new agency.”

Then, Tanner tried to leave, but was ordered to stay put. Then, police asked him questions to check his mental health before taking him into custody.

He was charged with felony impersonating an officer and abusing the 911 system.

While being arrested, Tanner said he was not impersonating an officer.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that Tanner keeps getting arrested, but won’t stop his behavior.

After his arrest and release, Tanner allegedly called a Duluth towing yard to demand his impounded car be released because he’s a federal agent. He eventually made similar claims to Duluth Police officers, police say.

Those calls led to a new felony charge issued against him on Thursday, this time from Duluth police, again for impersonating an officer.

If Tanner is arrested for his latest impersonating an officer charge, he’ll be facing a minimum $10,000 bond.

